ParentsTwitterenjoy-the-ridefunniest tweets

24 Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up Parenting Your 1st Kid vs. Your 2nd Kid

"1st kid: Has 21 pictures of baby blinking. 2nd kid: Has one blurry picture of graduation day."
By 

Relationships Reporter, HuffPost

As a first-time parent, you worry about every little thing: adhering to a perfect schedule, feverishly researching the best baby products, feeding your kid the healthiest foods you can find, documenting every milestone and avoiding screen time.

By the time the second, third or fourth kid enters the world, you tend to take a more relaxed approach to parenting. Those plastic, light-up baby toys? Sure! Some fast food now and then? Why not. And little TV or iPad time? Not that big of a deal.

Below, we gathered 24 tweets that hilariously capture the differences between raising your first kid versus raising your second, third or fourth.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24

Before You Go

Go To Homepage
Close