Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
cats are so lazy and uninterested until you try to open a laptop in peace now here comes the little remote worker 🙄— JP (@jpbrammer) May 1, 2023
Cat pad pic.twitter.com/GvWXMCbEJb— Morissa Schwartz 📚 (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) May 4, 2023
Please don’t tell my son I can see him “hiding”. pic.twitter.com/2bb4Q0ol4N— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) May 4, 2023
Poise and dignity pic.twitter.com/2EAXE038cC— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) April 29, 2023
Dog Bartender: This ID looks fake— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) May 1, 2023
My Dog: I’m 3, I swear
Had to use my heating pad for my back last night and by this morning my cat had somehow fully pushed me off it for her exclusive use pic.twitter.com/nWPhvgj9is— Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) May 4, 2023
me, yawning and slow blinking with my cat: " i am so good at talking cat"— i n n e s (@innesmck) May 3, 2023
my cat, stomping into the room and yelling: "i am so good at talking human"
what kitty? pic.twitter.com/Smal3voYLY— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) May 3, 2023
Everyone’s gangsta till you’re waiting on your dog to poop.— A Dad Influence #🟦 (@gbergan) May 4, 2023
This is Spike. Doesn’t he look so proud and cute in his little bow tie pic.twitter.com/jQfaNZdnIy— B&S (@_B___S) May 2, 2023
Cats.. 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/hGXXWN1cex— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 1, 2023
A date told me about Hildegard Von Bingen’s music today so now I am listening to it and it’s making my cats INSANE. I’ve never seen them like this, they have connected to the cosmos— Kate Willett (@katewillett) May 1, 2023
I bought my dad some mugs with little ceramic doggos at the bottom. He just handed me coffee, but, ‘I can’t fill it up more than that or the dog will drown.’ pic.twitter.com/XdC8Ib7mX1— Dr Kat Day (she/her) 🏳🌈 🧪🐙 (@chronicleflask) April 29, 2023
your cat tonight seeing you wear a cheeto stained t-shirt and 8 year old sweatpants while critiquing met gala outfits pic.twitter.com/wNEn2kvrcX— derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 1, 2023
Now that’s a bird dog! 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/8oHVu9qrWx— T (@Rifleman4WVU) April 30, 2023
therapy bills for this dog will be enormous pic.twitter.com/etQ0potypF— Adam (@adamgreattweet) May 3, 2023
speaking of babygirls i got fusilli a desk nest so she can glare at me while i work pic.twitter.com/IjYe67in3Y— multitude container (@bartleby_era) May 3, 2023
May 2, 2023
just realized having a dog means even when you take a bath and get all warm and moisturized and relaxed and ready for bed, you still have to leave your house to walk the dog… no that’s not for me…. cats respect my lifestyle— rachel (@rachie_claire) May 2, 2023
Emergency situation pic.twitter.com/YRDSz4qqw5— No Context Cats (@nocontextscats) May 2, 2023
they keep him grounded pic.twitter.com/4kR2aMrf14— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) May 1, 2023
it’s Hillary’s GOTCHA day! we adopted her two years ago. now she’s roughly 16 and healthier and badder than ever! in her honor, can you do something for other last chance kitties? call up your local shelter and say “I would like to sponsor your absolute worst cat” pic.twitter.com/eJFkSeiqQJ— speed albini 🟥 (@decoratedshed) May 3, 2021
This masterpiece took 11 years to create - artist in the background. pic.twitter.com/L228s9o9Lw— 💧🌾🔥🚒🧸 💉💉💉🌈 ted sowden - anti fascist (@sowdented) April 30, 2023
This is Rufus. He taught himself how to skimboard. There's no stopping him now. 13/10 (IG: minibullrufus) pic.twitter.com/8VsY7EebLw— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) May 2, 2023