I'm An Occupational Therapist ― The '3 In 3' Method Can Help To Relieve Lower Back Pain

Back pain – especially lower back pain – is “very common” in the UK, the NHS says.

And while its causes can vary from a slipped disc to too much sitting, its effects are universally unwelcome.

Julie Jennings, independent occupational therapist for chair company HSL, says: “Many of us revert to what is often called our ‘comfort posture’, the position we feel is the most comfortable for us to sit, or move around in.”

“However, this posture is often an underlying cause of chronic back pain,” she added.

Luckily, there are steps you can take to alleviate less serious back pain, the occupational therapist said; namely, the “3 in 3 method.”

What’s the 3 in 3 method?

“When you’re dealing with back pain, you might think that limiting movement can help to improve the situation, but this often isn’t the case,” she said.

A lack of movement throughout the day can actually cause your muscles to stiffen further.

So, Julie shared, it’s important to get moving when your lower back is bothering you.

“Getting up and walking around is a great first step; you can also introduce a simple 3:3 method to your daily routine”, she advised.

That involves doing three seated stretches in three minutes ― you don’t have to leave your chair to complete them.

“Simply take three seated stretches, hold each one in turn for 15 seconds, before resting for 15 seconds,” Julie explained.

“Then repeat the cycle again twice more. Do this multiple times throughout the day to ensure your muscles remain flexible and to prevent stiffening.”

What are the stretches?

Julie recommended the following stretches:

1) Torso twists

Step 1: Sit upright in your chair and don’t lean back. Keep your eyes upward and straight ahead.

Step 2: Cross your hands across your chest with bent elbows.

Step 3: Exhale and then gently twist your torso to one side. Engage your core and always keep your back straight.

Step 4: Inhale, slowly return to the centre and then repeat on the opposite side. Aim for six twists on both sides.

2) Chest stretches

Step 1: Sit upright, away from the back of the chair with a straight back. Roll your shoulders in circular motions to release tension.

Step 2: Extend your arms out to the sides in a ‘T’ shape, then gently push your chest forward to feel a stretch.

Step 3: Hold for 15 seconds and repeat five times.

3) Seated backbends

Step 1: Sit at the edge of the chair, suck in to secure your core, and keep your back upright to straighten the spine. Have both feet flat on the floor and keep your hips square.

Step 2: Place both hands on the hips. Then, slowly arch the back inward and push the stomach outward, leaning backwards using only your upper body.

Step 3: Keep this position until you start to feel a comfortable stretch (around 10-20 seconds). Release and return to your starting position.

However, if your pain is severe, long-lasting, and/or recurrent, you should see your doctor.