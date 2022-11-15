Tesco/Getty/HuffPost UK

Do you wince at the price of a food shop these days? You’re definitely not alone.

Some of the nation’s most popular branded products have soared in the last two years, with the worst examples doubling in price, according to new research by Which?.

The consumer watchdog looked at 79 branded items, comparing prices at six major supermarkets, Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose, over a 30 day period from September to October in both 2020 and 2022.

Aldi and Lidl were not included in the study as they did not have enough comparable items.

Out of the items analysed, Heinz Tomato Ketchup (460g) saw the biggest average percentage increase overall, going up by 53% or 91p across the six retailers – although this was as much as 70% an increase of £1.06 in one particular supermarket over the two-year period.

The second biggest average percentage increase was on Dolmio Lasagne Sauce (470g) which went up by 47% or 61p across the six supermarkets in the two years. However, the price increased by as much as 107% or £1.09 in one supermarket.

One of the biggest leaps in terms of pounds and pence was on branded butter. Anchor Spreadable butter tub 500g went up by £1.31 (45%) on average across all six supermarkets over the two-year period. Meanwhile Lurpak spreadable slightly salted tub 500g (which made headlines earlier this year for its hefty price tag) saw an average increase of £1.17 (35%).

The price of Twinings of London Everyday 100 Tea Bags had the sharpest individual increase in absolute terms at one supermarket – an extra £2.33 (64%) in 2022 compared to the base price in 2020. Across the six retailers the teabags went up on average 64p (17%).

The findings show that despite overall inflation being at almost 15% since this time last year, some of Britain’s favourite branded foods may have risen much more sharply.

Here are the top 30 risers, according to Which?