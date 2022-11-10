Here's How Much Your Top 10 Christmas Dinner Items Will Cost This Year

MelanieMaya via Getty Images

Christmas is looming – and this year, it comes with extra cost pressures.

While inflation is at a 40-year-high, led mainly by the skyrocketing price of food, experts believe the UK is teetering on the edge of a recession.

People are reportedly changing their shopping habits due to the pressure of the cost of living crisis, by eating fewer meals and increasing the use of food banks.

So, if you’re wondering how to celebrate the festive season but get the best value for your money, we’ve broken down how much each of these core items costs from the UK’s five main supermarkets by looking at the cheapest options available online.

Here’s what we found (all prices correct at the time of publication, but double check before you add them to your basket!).

Brussel sprouts

Sainsbury’s: £1 per 500g

Tesco: 95p per 500g

Aldi: 69p per 500g

Morrison’s: £1.19 per 500g

M&S: £1.30 per 500g

Potatoes

Sainsbury’s: 64p per kg

Tesco: 70p per kg

Aldi: 23p per potato (around 69p per kg)

Morrison’s: 69p per kg (around 17.3p per potato)

M&S: 32.5p per potato (around £1.95 per kg)

Carrots

Sainsbury’s: 80p per kg

Tesco: 45p per kg

Aldi: 39p per kg

Morrison’s: 45p per kg

M&S: 45p per kg

Parsnips

Sainsbury’s: £1.22 per kg

Tesco: £1.24 per kg

Aldi: 98p per kg

Morrison’s: £1.38 per kg

M&S: £1.40 per kg

Cabbage

Sainsbury’s: 59p each

Tesco: 61p each

Aldi: 59p each

Morrison’s: 69p each

M&S: 65p each

Turkey

Sainsbury’s: £21 for 2.4kg-2.8kg (£8.08 per kg)

Tesco: £22.50 for 2.5kg-4.5kg (£5 per kg)

Aldi: £13.49 for 2.8kg-4kg (£3.37 per kg)

Morrison’s: £20 for 3kg-5kg (£5 per kg)

M&S: £24.15 for 3.295kg (£7 for kg)

Cranberry sauce

Sainsbury’s: 75p for 250ml

Tesco: 80p for 200g

Aldi: 55p for 200g

Morrison’s: £1.09 for 200g

M&S: £1.05 for 200g

Gravy granules

Sainsbury’s: 54p for 170g

Tesco: 32p for 200g

Aldi: 95p for 300g

Morrison’s: 56p per 200g

M&S: £2 per 190g

Stuffing mix

Sainsbury’s: £1.50 for 170g

Tesco: £1.70 for 170g

Aldi: 43p for 170g

Morrison’s: 59p for 170g

M&S: £1.70 for 170g

Pigs in blankets

Sainsbury’s: £3.75 per 300g (£1.25 per 100g)

Tesco: £2.50 per 180g (£1.95 for 100g)

Aldi: £1.99 per 240g (83p per 100g)

Morrison’s: £2.25 per 210g (£1.07 per 100g)

M&S: £4.25 per 282g (£1.51 per 100g)

What about location?

New data from consumer watchdog Which? also found that there is a discrepancy across the UK when it comes to access to affordable food.

Which? worked with Leeds University to produce the Priority Places for Food Index.

It found Birmingham’s Hodge Hill in England, Rhondda in Wales, North Ayrshire and Arran in Scotland, and East Londonderry in Northern Ireland are set to find it the hardest this winter when it comes to affordable groceries.

In these areas, the cheapest items often run out in supermarkets first – leaving only the more expensive alternatives on the shelf, which can exacerbate those struggling to make ends meet.