Here's How Much Your Top 10 Christmas Dinner Items Will Cost This Year

Christmas is looming – and this year, it comes with extra cost pressures.
While inflation is at a 40-year-high, led mainly by the skyrocketing price of food, experts believe the UK is teetering on the edge of a recession.
People are reportedly changing their shopping habits due to the pressure of the cost of living crisis, by eating fewer meals and increasing the use of food banks.
So, if you’re wondering how to celebrate the festive season but get the best value for your money, we’ve broken down how much each of these core items costs from the UK’s five main supermarkets by looking at the cheapest options available online.
Here’s what we found (all prices correct at the time of publication, but double check before you add them to your basket!).
Brussel sprouts
Sainsbury’s: £1 per 500g
Tesco: 95p per 500g
Aldi: 69p per 500g
Morrison’s: £1.19 per 500g
M&S: £1.30 per 500g
Potatoes
Sainsbury’s: 64p per kg
Tesco: 70p per kg
Aldi: 23p per potato (around 69p per kg)
Morrison’s: 69p per kg (around 17.3p per potato)
M&S: 32.5p per potato (around £1.95 per kg)
Carrots
Sainsbury’s: 80p per kg
Tesco: 45p per kg
Aldi: 39p per kg
Morrison’s: 45p per kg
M&S: 45p per kg
Parsnips
Sainsbury’s: £1.22 per kg
Tesco: £1.24 per kg
Aldi: 98p per kg
Morrison’s: £1.38 per kg
M&S: £1.40 per kg
Cabbage
Sainsbury’s: 59p each
Tesco: 61p each
Aldi: 59p each
Morrison’s: 69p each
M&S: 65p each
Turkey
Sainsbury’s: £21 for 2.4kg-2.8kg (£8.08 per kg)
Tesco: £22.50 for 2.5kg-4.5kg (£5 per kg)
Aldi: £13.49 for 2.8kg-4kg (£3.37 per kg)
Morrison’s: £20 for 3kg-5kg (£5 per kg)
M&S: £24.15 for 3.295kg (£7 for kg)
Cranberry sauce
Sainsbury’s: 75p for 250ml
Tesco: 80p for 200g
Aldi: 55p for 200g
Morrison’s: £1.09 for 200g
M&S: £1.05 for 200g
Gravy granules
Sainsbury’s: 54p for 170g
Tesco: 32p for 200g
Aldi: 95p for 300g
Morrison’s: 56p per 200g
M&S: £2 per 190g
Stuffing mix
Sainsbury’s: £1.50 for 170g
Tesco: £1.70 for 170g
Aldi: 43p for 170g
Morrison’s: 59p for 170g
M&S: £1.70 for 170g
Pigs in blankets
Sainsbury’s: £3.75 per 300g (£1.25 per 100g)
Tesco: £2.50 per 180g (£1.95 for 100g)
Aldi: £1.99 per 240g (83p per 100g)
Morrison’s: £2.25 per 210g (£1.07 per 100g)
M&S: £4.25 per 282g (£1.51 per 100g)
What about location?
New data from consumer watchdog Which? also found that there is a discrepancy across the UK when it comes to access to affordable food.
Which? worked with Leeds University to produce the Priority Places for Food Index.
It found Birmingham’s Hodge Hill in England, Rhondda in Wales, North Ayrshire and Arran in Scotland, and East Londonderry in Northern Ireland are set to find it the hardest this winter when it comes to affordable groceries.
In these areas, the cheapest items often run out in supermarkets first – leaving only the more expensive alternatives on the shelf, which can exacerbate those struggling to make ends meet.
For instance, in Hodge Hill, 100% of the area need additional support according to the survey’s findings. Poor online delivery access, high fuel poverty and low income or no access to a car means people struggled to do their weekly grocery shop.