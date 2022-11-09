Martin Lewis Urges You To Do These 9 Things Now To Avoid Blackouts

ITV Martin Lewis has a nine-step plan to follow

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned that UK households could experience blackouts this winter unless people take action now to cut their energy use.

The finance guru issued his warning on last night’s episode of his popular ITV show, The Martin Lewis Money Show.

Advertisement

Lewis told viewers: “Make your house as energy efficient as you possibly can. It’s good for your pocket. Good for the environment and good for energy security which is at risk this winter. We do not want power cuts so this is a social responsibility.”

The expert also shared a nine point plan that households can follow in order to cut their energy and gas consumption as temperatures plummet across the UK.

The 1°C challenge

Lewis encouraged viewers to turn their heating down by just 1°C: “It’s not for me to tell you what to do but I’d like you to try reducing one degree. Say you’re at 21°C, try reducing to 20°C. That could save you around 10% on your heating bill.”

He added that people with a combi boiler should turn down their flow rate in order to save £100 a year off their bill – you can find instructions on how to do so in your manual or MoneySavingBoilerChallenge.com.

Advertisement

He said: “This is an absolute no brainer, everyone with a combi boiler should be trying this one.”

Step away from the tumble dryer

Tumble dryers cost as much as £1 per use, so Lewis encourages people to avoid using them where possible in order to make big savings on your energy bill.

Bag a free water saving shower head

There are 900,000 completely free water saving shower heads at SaveWaterSaveMoney.co.uk – by adding air to the mix of water, less water needs to be heated and your energy bills will thank you for it, says Lewis.

Shove foil behind your radiators

There’s been a whole lot of debate recently over whether this hack works, but Lewis encourages people to put a sheet down the back of their radiators - the foil can aid in heat conversation and push it away from the wall and into your room.

Check your fridge’s temperature

If your fridge is lower than 5°C and your freezer is lower than -18°C it’s time to turn the dial and bring them up to those temperatures - it’s safe to do and will save you money, according to the money saving pro.

Check your TV’s energy setting

Many TVs have an eco or standby setting that you can adjust in order to save energy and money off your bills.

Advertisement

Use your curtains ‘tactically’

As much as it can feel cosier with the curtains shut, Lewis advises keeping them open during sunshine in order to naturally warm your home. Closing them at night will then help trap this heat inside - with the financial guru adding that felt-lined curtains are even better at this. And as bizarre as it may sound, putting cling film on your windows can also help as a protective layer between the warmth of your rooms and the chilly outdoors.

Become a ‘draught detective’

Try and figure out where the draughts are coming from – use sausage dog draft excluders as well as Lewis’ clingfilm hack to keep the heat in your home and stop added reliance on cranking up your heaters unnecessarily.

Turn down radiators individually