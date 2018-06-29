300 Cash Machines Are Disappearing Every Month In The UK

As the world moves towards a more cashless society a study has found that cash machines in the UK are closing at an alarming rate of around 300 every month.

The study, carried out by Which? found that the closures will cast “serious doubt” on the pledges made by the cash machine network Link to protect access to ATMs in rural areas.

Changes to the way cash machines are funded mean that operators of cash machines are to receive less money from banks every time a person uses one. This could lead to the creation of “cash deserts” around the UK.