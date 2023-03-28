32 Truly Unhinged Reasons Why Renters Didn't Get Their Deposits Back

alvaro gonzalez via Getty Images

Let’s be real – renting is absolutely miserable at the best of times. First you find yourself in an all out bidding war to secure a flat in the first place and then you suddenly find yourself facing months of begging your landlord for basic repairs.

And when you do decide to pack up and leave, you can discover that your landlord has decided to keep your deposit (which is normally up in the thousands thanks to most setting theirs at the equivalent of six weeks rent).

Advertisement

And look – in some cases it’s fair, we’ve all been to that party flat that we breathe a sigh of relief we’re not living in.

However, your landlord or agent should refund your flat deposit in full at the end of your tenancy unless they have fair reason to make deductions – although ‘fair’ can apparently be used very loosely.

According to Shelter, if your landlord does decide to make a deduction:

any deductions must be reasonable and reflect actual costs to the landlord

your landlord cannot keep your deposit for damage caused by fair wear and tear

But, in true evil landlord fashion, this doesn’t stop many giving outlandish reasons as to why they simply must keep a massive wad of your cash.

Advertisement

We asked HuffPost UK readers to share their most unhinged reasons for having their flat deposits chopped and it’s safe to say we’ll be brushing up on our renter’s rights ASAP.

Buckle up, you’re in for a wild ride.

£100 for a tangled cord for the blind, because it would "take a long time to untangle it" — Lily Wakefield (@lilylwakefield) March 21, 2023

I bought my own second-hand table with my own money and the leg broke off. They then sent me a letter charging me for damaging their table 😆 — Indigo Stafford (@indigo_stafford) March 21, 2023

We swapped two picture frames around in the living room. Was Charged £150 for someone to come and swap them back 🙃 — Shona Elliott (@shonaverity1) March 21, 2023

The landlord said he wasn’t satisfied that the flat (that I’d left after a week) was in same condition as he’d let it out. Apparently there were 6 coat hangers in one wardrobe, and 4 in another, but there should have been 5 in each. I moved one. — Douglas Hardie (@taijidubh) March 21, 2023

Advertisement

Still have nightmares at being charged £1000 for the way I left this room 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ab2JhY0SZ0 — 🩸hi (@Joshyooah) March 21, 2023

£90 because the grass was two different shades of green — Jayme Hudspith (@HudspithJayme) March 21, 2023

Landlord TRIED to keep my entire £750 deposit cos he said a lightbulb needed replacing. Thankfully the UKs tenancy deposit scheme stepped in and he reluctantly handed it over. Whilst informing me I wasn't welcome to ever rent from him again 😂😂😂 — Robi (@robiplop) March 22, 2023

I got charged £200 for a deep clean of a bannister, we didn’t have a bannister… — Abigail Riley (@Abbierileyy) March 21, 2023

For "fingerprints on the door handles". I don't know how we were meant to prevent that. — V (@Ms_Wire) March 22, 2023

Advertisement

I have a friend who agreed with the next tenant they would leave the tv. Got charged £250 for the removal of the tv. — Polly Bartlett (@polly_bartlett) March 21, 2023

I left a pen on a shelf which was allegedly £50 in cleaning fees — Jem Collins (@Jem_Collins) March 21, 2023

£50 for a shred of onion left inside the dishwasher (with photo evidence sent by the landlord) pic.twitter.com/ALcNhXogIG — Natalie Garland (@natalielgarland) March 21, 2023

£50 to remove old crockery... and somehow also £50 to replace broken crockery? — Alice Hinds (@AliceHinds) March 21, 2023

£200 because the toilet water wasn’t clear enough and a empty plastic water bottle was found in a cupboard — Meryl Westlake (@merylwestlake) March 21, 2023

Advertisement

My chair had a rip in the seat when I moved in. Photographed it and sent it to the landlord. He never replaced it.



When I moved out, he tried to charge me because the chair had a rip in it. — Keb Frith (@BJFrith) March 21, 2023

think i lost about £35 for a 'freezer cleaning fee' which amounted to my landlord leaving the freezer door open for half an hour to defrost it a bit — josh milton (@itsjoshmilton) March 21, 2023

Not the deposit but was told to pay for another cleaner because weeks after we left the flat there was a moth on the sink — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) March 21, 2023

£70 for a shower screen. It required, and I quote, ‘a final wipe’. — Lucy Shaddock (@LucyShaddock) March 21, 2023

Landlord came over before we moved out and broke the broom. She then wanted to charge us for said broken broom. (She actually wanted 100% of the deposit for various reasons, inc driving from her countryside home to inspect the place, for moving a bench in the garden, and more) — Besma | Curiously Conscious (@BesmaCC) March 21, 2023

Advertisement

I was charged 15p for an envelope once from my uni landlord to put the keys in 👍 — Martha (@MarthaInStLouis) March 22, 2023

Omfg I’ve been waiting for this! My boyfriend and I were charged £70 as there were marks inside the bin, and a further £70 as there was ice in the freezer. Also charged a cleaning fee for dust under the bed that was built in so no way of cleaning underneath it 🙃 — Iain Ross (he/him) (@IainRoss91) March 21, 2023

My friend got £250 taken from a deposit because a chair was missing from his room...it was in the kitchen. Also got charged for removing the chair : ) — Abbie (@_AbbieMW) March 21, 2023

£550 for food debris in a cupboard (one piece of dried pasta) 🙃 — Rachael Pirie (@Rachael_P) March 22, 2023

1 single blonde hair on the windowsill = £50 — Dani Leigh (@jezebeltravels) March 22, 2023

Advertisement

A landlord once stole our full £1500 deposit because they said it was our fault the bathroom ceiling collapsed while my flatmate was in the bath (she was nearly electrocuted) — Zoe Williams (@zoebeerwilliams) March 21, 2023

Kept £300 of our deposit for 'carpet cleaning' after owning a pet hamster for less than six months. — Michelle Ewen (@MichelleEwen_) March 21, 2023

The landlord tried to charge me because British gas has installed a smart meter and they wanted them changed back to the old version... — Ruth Oates (@Ruthee0) March 21, 2023

In my students halls, each student was charged £100 for a missing … broom.

There were TEN of us. — Claire Moore (@ClaireMooreso) March 22, 2023

They deducted £100 because there was a single pea in the bottom of the freezer. — Laura Vickers-Green 📺 TV writer/author She/Her (@LaRainbow) March 21, 2023

Advertisement

£5 to put a shower curtain back up. The letting agent had taken it down and put it in a cupboard the day the keys were handed over. — Paul Fisher (@PaulFisher91) March 21, 2023

£45 to hire contractors to move a wardrobe back to the correct room — Ewan MacGill 😶🌫️ (@ewanmacgill) March 21, 2023