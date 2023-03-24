Singing Estate Agent's Video For Five-Bedroom House In Leighton Buzzard Goes Viral

An estate agent’s video for a five-bedroom house in Bedfordshire has racked up hundreds of thousands of views after parodying the 1980s hit NeverEnding Story.

Claire Cossey turned the song from the fantasy film of the same name – more recently used in the Netflix hit Stranger Things – into the “never-ending property” thanks to the space the Leighton Buzzard property offers.

The home, on the market for £700,000, has five bedrooms, five reception rooms, three bedrooms, and a games room.

Cossey, owner of Just-Knock Estate Agents, begins in the open-plan dining kitchen area before taking viewers into the living area, which features exposed wooden beams.

She also sings about the home’s dog grooming business, Hockliffe Happy Hounds, before viewers are ushered into the games room and given a tour of the master bedroom.

The video ends with a view of the garden, as the song fades while Cossey repeats the refrain “The never ending property”.

The song by pop star Limahl first became popular in 1984.

Claire Cossey parodying Limahl's NeverEnding Story to try to sell a £700,000 home in Hockliffe, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire. Just-Knock Estate Agents via PA Media

The 43-year-old, who was a singer for 24 years before starting her own estate agency, told the PA news agency that the viral video – which took her 10 hours to edit – is “on another level”.

She said: “The reason for that song is that I watch Stranger Things with my kids, and I remember The NeverEnding Story and I love it.”

Cossey admits that videos of this style are “not a gimmick” as she has, along with her business partner, Tony Bailey, created many other parody music videos to help sell her properties, many of which have received positive reviews.

“A couple of years ago I (made a music video) on a property that wasn’t selling properly, and it actually managed to get the property lots of viewings,” she explained.

“Not in a million years did I think this would work, but the first I did received so much positivity.”

The property has been on the market since last September and Cossey changed the guide price two days before the listing went viral.

Twitter users were quick to sing Cossey’s praises and hailed her a “modern-day hero”, after the Rightmove link was posted by an account with the caption “Oh my God. The video”, which picked up thousands of likes.