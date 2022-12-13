Step Inside Rightmove's Most Viewed UK Homes of 2022

Rightmove

The most viewed homes on Rightmove in 2022 have been revealed – and clearly, we all enjoy setting the filter to ‘most expensive’ just to be nosy.

The top five properties range in price from £4m to a cool £35m. They include an equestrian facility in Chippenham that was used in the BBC adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, and a sprawling estate in north London complete with its very own bowling alley.

In the mood to day dream? Feast your eyes on these lust-worthy homes (and maybe go and buy that lottery ticket).

1. Grade II listed home in Chippenham, Wiltshire – £5,000,000

Rightmove

This 11th Century property was the most viewed of the year and looks more like a wedding venue than a home. Though some of the grounds were used in the BBC’s Pride & Prejudice TV series, the estate agents say the whole property has been modernised beyond Mr Darcy’s standards. We’re told you’ll find eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and “several other buildings” within the grounds.

2. A contemporary mansion in Highgate - £35,000,000

Rightmove -

Erm, can you imagine living here!? This home in the north London area of Highgate is genuinely jaw-dropping, so we’re not surprised it’s the second most-viewed home of the year. It comes with a number of unique features, including a glass lift to each floor and a swimming pool which opens onto the garden. And if that wasn’t enough, you’ll also find a 4,400 square-foot ‘staff lodge’, as well as a tennis court, home gym and a billiard room.

3. A coastal retreat in Carlyon Bay - £4,000,000

Rightmove

This home is the cheapest property in the top five, but it’ll still set you back £4m. The home boasts enviable views across the south Cornwall area of Carlyon Bay. But if the location isn’t enough on its own, the home also comes with a gym and entertainment room, as well as a swimming pool. You’d never need to go on holiday again.

4. A gated mansion in Altrincham - £4,250,000

Rightmove

This detached house in Hale Barns, Altrincham, is for those who love that grey-black aesthetic. It includes five double bedrooms and bathrooms, four main reception rooms, a gym, a playroom and a humongous garden.

5. A sprawling estate in Totteridge - £19,995,000

Rightmove