This Coastal Town Has Been Voted UK's Top Destination For 2023

Nigel Wiggins / EyeEm via Getty Images Eastbourne has topped Time Out's list of UK destinations for 2023

In the depths of winter, we love nothing more than dreaming of sunny, summer days by the beach and thankfully we’ve got good reason to this week.

Time Out has released its annual list of the 10 best destinations in the UK for a day trip or night stay – and top of the chart for the first time is Eastbourne.

The East Sussex town beat bigger and busier known cities like Birmingham, Manchester and London to number one for 2023. Even Liverpool, set to host the Eurovision Song Contest in May, has been pushed down to eighth spot.

Eastbourne’s “rising status as a creative and cultural hub” saw it top the list, said Time Out’s judges, especially given the town’s contemporary art gallery, Towner Eastbourne, is housing the 2023 Turner Prize in September 2023. The town’s live music venues, independent shops and eateries were also cited.

Eastbourne locals are thrilled at the recognition, but say they’ve always known their town rocks.

Tolga_TEZCAN via Getty Images Eastbourne Pier

Chrissy, a 41-year-old counsellor, left London for the south coast four years ago, moving to Eastbourne with her husband and daughter after a brief stint in Brighton. Now, the family get to wake up to a sea view every morning.

“You can get to the sea and the Downs within five minutes and both are blissfully peaceful compared to other spots in Sussex,” she tells HuffPost UK.

She singles out the coffee spots and shops around South Street and Grove Road, where they’ll often stumble upon random free events like Encanto singalongs – to the delight of her daughter.

“Oh, and the toilets at the Perch Cafe have a button that turns on flashing lights and plays Staying Alive!,” she adds.

Sarah Bell, 42, a journalist who grew up in Eastbourne and now lives in Bromley, still pays regular trips to her hometown to catch up with family and friends.

“My highlights? Most definitely the unspoiled classic Victorian seafront with its golden-topped pier and 1930s bandstand,” she tells HuffPost UK. “The walk from the Wish Tower to the Holywell cafe is a firm favourite favourite.”

She adds: “Of course it’s the gateway to the South Downs National Park.”

Tolga_TEZCAN via Getty Images A view from the Seven Sisters Cliffs in storm Eunice

Eastbourne, 11.8 miles west of Bexhill and 21.8 miles east of Brighton on the south coast, sits right on the edge of the South Downs, which cover 1627km of countryside right down to the cliffs of Seven Sisters and Beachy Head.

“The beautiful Downs, with the Seven Sisters and Long Man, are just two of the must-sees,” says Bell, who enjoys taking her own two children on the same walks she did as a child growing up in Eastbourne.

“There are lots of great restaurants and bars in the town centre, but my fave would have to the cosy old pubs like the Lamb in Old Town where you can toast a walk with a pint of the delicious Long Man ale.”

oversnap via Getty Images The Towner Eastbourne gallery

Bell’s childhood friend, Vicky Ripley, 42, still lives in Eastbourne with her husband, three teenagers and two dogs.

She seconds the votes for the seafront and Downs, and also shouts out the town’s Cultural Quarter, including the Towner gallery, Devonshire Park, its trio of theatres [the Congress Theatre, Devonshire Park Theatre and Winter Garden], and the independent shops and cafes of the Little Chelsea area.

“There is a thriving art scene with a pop-up gallery and workspaces in the Beacon and artists’ open houses in Old Town,” says Ripley, who recommends the recently refurbished Lansdowne Hotel for anyone planning an overnight stay. Eastbourne also has some great high-end shopping, she adds – citing the independently owned Chatfields Jewellers as a personal favourite.

