ParentsBack To School

34 Tweets About Kids Finally Being Back In School After Break

"Happy first day back to school for your kids to all who celebrate!"
By 

There’s nothing like the joy of spending the holidays together as a family ... except perhaps dropping your kids off at school once winter break is over.

Here, the funny parents of X (formerly Twitter) put into words this indescribable joy. Whether what you crave is sleep, silence or simply a minute to collect your thoughts, those first moments after winter break has officially ended are the kind of delight holiday memories are made of.

Before You Go

Go To Homepage
Close