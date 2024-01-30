ParentsParenting funny tweetstweens

34 Tweets About The Unique Joys Of Parenting Tweens

"Congrats to my tween for graduating at the top of his class from eye roll university."
By 

Tweens: they defy categorisation and surprise you at every turn. They roll their eyes at your jokes, eat all your food, get embarrassed by your mere presence ... and can still count on your unconditional love.

If you’re worried that you may have completely messed up this whole parenting thing, then it’s definitely possible that your child is a tween. Also, you may relate to some of these funny tweets about what it’s really like to parent such mysterious creatures. Read them below:

Before You Go

Go To Homepage
Close