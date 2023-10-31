Lifetravelfunny tweets

35 Funny And Relatable Tweets About Staying At A Hotel

"It’s fun getting room service. I just love eating a $19 hamburger at a desk in front of a mirror."
HuffPost

Staying at a hotel can feel like a delightful escape from the reality of day-to-day life. After all, most of us don’t have access to room service, mysterious new bath products or complimentary breakfast in our usual routines.

But hotel stays can also come with their fair share of downsides and funny moments. The cost of minibar items and fees added to the nightly room rate can certainly come as a surprise.

As with other life experiences, the hilarious folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, have found ways to laugh about it. We’ve rounded up 35 funny and relatable tweets about hotel stays.

