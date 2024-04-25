35 Funny Tweets About Kids' Song Lyric Rewrites

Children have a truly creative approach to the English language at times. So it’s no surprise they often apply the same originality to song lyrics.
The funny parents on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, frequently share what their kids think the words to certain songs are. And in many cases, we think the original songwriters should consider implementing these changes.
Keep scrolling for 35 hilarious tweets about kids’ versions of song lyrics.
Just discovered that my 5yo thinks the lyrics are "apple button jeans, boots with the brrr" and then he does a little shiver— meghan (@deloisivete) November 14, 2023
My 8yo singing Howareyouyeah instead of Hallelujah is the rewrite we all needed.— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) January 13, 2024
11 year old: Daddy, I heard a new song called Bohemian Raspberry, do you know it?— threetimedaddy (@threetimedaddy) April 5, 2021
Cuteness alert: my four year old nephew thinks the lyrics are, “What do you do with a pumpkin sailor?”— John Coons (@JohnMCoons) December 9, 2018
TIL my 6 year old, who has been requesting that I play Push It non-stop, and sings it at the top of her lungs, thinks the words are “ah, bullshit” and I’m not sure where to begin here— 🌹 Stephanie Nadi Olson (@StephanieNOlson) June 10, 2022
My kids think the LMFAO song is “I’m 16 and I know it,” so now they’re singing it but swapping in their own ages— meghan (@deloisivete) December 31, 2022
So glad my almost 5 year old thinks the lyrics “Oh she’s sweet but a psycho” are actually “Oh she’s sweet but recycles” 😂🎼🎧 @Z100NewYork— Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) May 31, 2019
TIL that my 5yo thinks the lyrics to "I'll Make A Man Out Of You" from Mulan are "did they send McDonald's when I asked for sons."— Caitlin G DeAngelis (@cgdhopkins) January 19, 2019
My three year old thinks the lyrics are:— Evan Duncan (@evanduncan) March 6, 2022
Row, row, row your boat
Gently down the stream
Wearily, wearily, wearily, wearily
Life is down the stream
My little existentialist. ❤️
I can’t listen to @taylorswift13’s Anti-Hero chorus without hearing what my 6yo thinks the words are:— tttam. (@tttam) March 16, 2023
“it’s me, holly / I like karate”
I don’t know how he came up with that, but makes me smile every time.
My five year old heard watermelon sugar high on the radio but she thinks the words are watermelon sugar die and sings it at the top of her lungs no matter where we are— 616kaseymix (@vermanadagirl) November 13, 2022
My four year old thinks the lyrics to Call Me Maybe are “Here’s my mamma/ So call me maybe.”— Arnie Niekamp (@misterarnie) October 27, 2018
My 5yo always sings Lizzo with me and I’m never sure what she thinks the lyrics are, just hope she doesn’t understand a couple key words. tonight I finally got it when we were walking out.— Erin Cataldo (@epurdy) February 21, 2021
“Mom we are walking our FINANCES out this DOOR!!”
😅Whew, it was about money all along
“I believe in knuckles! Where ya from, you sexy thing?” My kid singing what he thinks the lyrics are. He also sang “Wannabe” like “If you wannabe my mother...” Six is awesome. pic.twitter.com/s3rTwvb48c— Leslie Gray Streeter (@LeslieStreeter) October 27, 2019
my two year old little sister thinks the song primadonna is called peanut butter girl— madelynn taylor (@madelynnnjane) August 24, 2019
The only good thing about the kids listening to "Old Town Road" constantly is that one of them thinks the lyrics are "Mozzarella sports car"— Banana Peel (@Cascara_de_Plat) June 17, 2019
My daughter thinks the words to Can't Stop The Feeling are "got that sunshine in my pocket / got that pizza on my feet / got a hot dog in my pocket / I can't stop" and nobody better correct her— joanna schroeder (@iproposethis) October 20, 2022
My kid told me the second line of the “we love preschool” song is “everybody’s having a glass,” and that does sound more fun than “blast”— meghan (@deloisivete) September 2, 2022
My kid has been singing "blah blah black sheep" all morning, and I like her lyrics better than the actual ones, so I haven't corrected her. She also often says "rainbrella" for umbrella and "bounce-oline" for trampoline, and I can't bear to correct those things either. ❤️— Laurie Morrison (@LaurieLMorrison) June 4, 2019
Today I found out that 3yo thinks the words to Do You Want To Build A Snowman are 'we used to be these bunnies' instead of 'we used to be best buddies'.— Imogen Hermes Gowar (@girl_hermes) January 21, 2023
my teenager thinks the lyrics to smells like teen spirit are "a gelato, a potato, a potato, a potato"— Elisheva Avital (@ElishevaAvital) May 20, 2022
I just learned that my son thinks the lyrics are— Above Rebroach (@AboveRebroach) June 23, 2020
🎶 “somebody once told me the world is gonna owe me,
SO I ATE THE SHARPEST TOOL IN THE SHED.” 🎵
Because 3yo has two older siblings, he thinks the lyrics to “row, row, row your boat” are “rub, rub, rub your butt” 🤦🏾♀️— Veena Dubal (@veenadubal) November 23, 2022
found out that my three-year-old nephew's favourite song is rasputin by boney M. except he thinks the words are 'ra ra rescue team' which he sings while dancing with his toy fire truck 😭— Reshima (@reshimmers) April 15, 2023
My niece absolutely kills me instead of singing ‘I’m a savage’ ‘classy, boujee, ratchet’ she sings and genuinely believes the lyrics are ‘I’m a sandwich’ ‘crusty ??? relish’ 😭 I adore her— Jade (@OhItsJadeee) May 16, 2020
No one:— meghan (@deloisivete) December 20, 2022
My kid: 🎶 six pickle doves
Toddler is singing Baa Baa Black Sheep. She thinks the words are ‘one for the master, one for the Dave’ 😂🥰 too cute— Kirsten (@bumblingmum_) September 23, 2021
I love that my little man is the coolest 4-year old on the planet & has recently gotten into Tribe, but the dude thinks the lyrics are “Can I kick YOU” pic.twitter.com/A7GNhlwIqz— Adam Stanco (@NaismithLives) March 13, 2021
My niece is dressing up as Elsa for Halloween (obviously). I just discovered that she thinks the lyrics are, “Nicole doesn’t bother me anyway” (Instead of “the cold doesn’t bother me anyway”) and it absolutely made my day. ❄️— Jen Couldrey (@jencouldrey) October 31, 2020
also one of my kids asks us to play “this is halloween” but she thinks the lyrics are “different halloween! different halloween!” it makes me so happy— abbi ᵕ̈♡˳೫˚∗ ˚* ੈ✩‧₊ (@abbigaga) October 4, 2021
Say what you will about “Shallow,” but my eighteen-month-old thinks the lyrics are “Shallow Shallow Shallow Gaga Gaga Gaga.” And then screaming.— Alison Bennett (@bennettleigh) February 26, 2019
My two year old thinks the lyrics are:— Matt O'Malley (@MattOMalley) January 23, 2023
Happy Birthday Balloon!
Happy Birthday Balloon!
Happy Birthday, dear (Name)!
Happy Birthday Balloon!
Don’t anyone tell her. ❤️
A random thing that has brought me joy lately is that when my 3-y-o overheard me singing the Pizza Hut / Taco Bell tiktok song, she started singing it too, but she thinks the words are: “I’m on a pizza hunt!” 😂😂😂 I mean, girl, who isn’t? 🍕— De Elizabeth (@deelizabeth_) January 15, 2021
The 4⅗ year old's favorite song is "Sweet Dreams" by Eurythmics and it was just revealed that he thinks the song's name is actual "Sweet Jeans".— 🍍Tommaso Sciortino🥑 (@TommSciortino) June 15, 2023
3 thinks the words to the Thong Song are “dance like a truck, truck, truck.”— Unexpected SAHM (@UnexpectedSAHM) November 19, 2020
I’m a good mom, I swear.