Residents in Lincolnshire have described how their beds shook and houses jolted after a 3.9 magnitude earthquake rocked the county.
Centred in the coastal town of Grimsby, the temblor - which came at 11.14pm on Saturday - was felt up to 100km away according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
But the British Geological Survey (BGS) said it was those in north Lincolnshire, Kingston-upon-Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire who felt the earthquake most.
Locals told the survey how the “whole house shook” and the “bed began to shake” when the quake hit, while one witness “thought it was a lorry crashing outside”.
Others took to social media to describe the incident:
The BGS also took to Twitter to reassure the public that these incidents happen “approximately every 2 years in the UK area”.
The temblor comes nearly a decade after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake in Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, which was felt widely across England and Wales.
The largest earthquake this year took place in Cwmllynfell, South Wales, on February 17 and registered a magnitude of 4.6.