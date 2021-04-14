39 Painfully Relatable Tweets About Early Pandemic Nostalgia

It’s somehow April 2021, and we’re still living through the Covid-19 pandemic and its countless disruptions and transformations to everyday life.
Looking back to those early months of the coronavirus in 2020, it’s hard not to reminisce about the baking fads, TikTok dances, “Tiger King” mania, tie-dying and more.
As this month marks one year since the pandemic changed our lives, we’ve rounded up 39 relatable tweets about feeling nostalgia for those early days of isolation. Grab your sourdough starter and take a look at them below:
early quarantine: this is all kinda scary but hey imma make whipped coffee and talk to my friends and do fun things at home!!— yalda (@helloimyalda) March 4, 2021
now: every day just flows into the next and nothing is real
At the beginning of the pandemic my goals were like “write a screenplay” “train for a half marathon” but now they are literally like “just have a nice morning :)” and “wash your hair please :)”— elsie (@activesandal) February 5, 2021
I blush when I think about all of us back in March. The crafts! The bread! Tiger King! Sending each other cutie pie Marco Polos! It’s like thinking about yourself in seventh grade— Alison Bennett (@bennettleigh) July 22, 2020
1 MONTH PANDEMIC: i miss seeing people, going places, & other concrete stuff— dylan morrison 🍓 (@dylan_thyme) March 10, 2021
6 MONTHS PANDEMIC: i miss abstract things, like the specific vibe inside coffee shops
12 MONTHS PANDEMIC: my nostalgia, like the rest of me, has lost any recognizable sense of time; i miss blockbuster
Remember the period of quarantine where we were all baking bread, having panic attacks, calling essential workers “heros,” falling asleep to the wail of sirens, and clapping for medical workers every day at 7pm?— Lil Uzi Hurt 🥺 (@lostblackboy) March 11, 2021
[beginning of pandemic]— Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) January 18, 2021
Wife: what movie should we watch with the kids?
Me: anything PG
[now]
Wife: what movie should we watch with the kids?
Me: die hard marathon
Those early weeks of quarantine had us losing our minds to the point people actually liked Joe Exotic— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) March 7, 2021
March 11, 2020: at least with a month at home, I can finally get that book done.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 11, 2021
March 11, 2021: welp,
wow remember the beginning of the pandemic. look at us. so filled with hope. pic.twitter.com/8hNQ7emVHT— mister blank (@mister_blank) February 20, 2021
with all this ~pandemic anniversary nostalgia~ let us not forget how everyone started doing tag your friend challenges on instagram. a week into being in quarantine. don’t think i forgot which one of yous participated— bangs mccoy (@zoeepeople) March 14, 2021
March 2020: Resolves that during quarantine I will improve my fitness, invest more and learn a valuable hobby.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) March 10, 2021
March 2021: Has a favorite face mask. Gets excited finding Clorox wipes in the store. Congratulates myself for putting on pants.
I caught myself today feeling nostalgic for the early days of the pandemic when the kids were still enjoying the novelty of remote school and I was feeling resourceful for making yogurt in the Instant Pot.— Redacted (@miketcope) March 10, 2021
I'll never forget early pandemic when u found out how many ppl had second family homes— Astead (@AsteadWesley) March 1, 2021
Beginning of pandemic: careful to stop video if my nose itches during a work conference call— 〰 Just Linda 〰 (@LindaInDisguise) January 16, 2021
Now: making direct eye-contact with the webcam while I take care of nose business
Early quarantine culture is starting text conversations with “how are you holding up,” late quarantine culture is starting text conversations with “why is everyone so stupid.”— George Civeris (@georgeciveris) July 15, 2020
I miss the early pandemic days when we were all telling each other it was okay to be trash at everything because I'm still in that place send tweet— Susanna L Harris (@SusannaLHarris) November 24, 2020
i miss that early part of quarantine where i was like “wow i have so much time for self-improvement” now i just sit in front of the same screens for 14 hours a day— 「desp」 (@bigracks) August 6, 2020
why am I nostalgic for the beginning of the pandemic. why has this been going on so long that I am able to have nostalgia for the beginning of it. how do I hit reset this shit is getting way too weird— blm (Black Lives Matter) (@TheJuliaSamuel) March 10, 2021
I haven't played Animal Crossing New Horizons since the very early days of quarantine. At this point I'm considering it a time capsule for a moment in my life.— Nick Gjerde (@NickGjerde) March 6, 2021
march 2020: hmm should i buy a fun bath & body works candle— keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) March 2, 2021
march 2021: if i don’t buy this bath & body works candle i will lose my mind. it is all that tethers me to reality, all that keeps the ever-encroaching darkness at bay. without it i am lost, defenseless, alone, naked
me looking at the cans of soup i bought in march 2020 at dinnertime tonight pic.twitter.com/zVOFrJyeWe— Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) February 25, 2021
i have occasional nostalgia pangs for those innocent early pandemic quarantine days where folks were just like doing puzzles and baking bread— dae (@finishingahat) March 10, 2021
Beginning of pandemic: cooking elaborate meals and delivering them to my parents and grown children— 〰 Just Linda 〰 (@LindaInDisguise) January 16, 2021
Now: microwaving a box of frozen potstickers and handing them to the teen to eat in front of the TV
Nothing gives me beginning pandemic nostalgia like this pic.twitter.com/98361PqQgF— Vané (@GrannyVaneLOLZ) February 26, 2021
Hobbies at the beginning of lockdown: knitting, crocheting, baking— Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) March 14, 2021
Hobby now: living an elaborate parallel life in the Sims where I have four beautiful children and I am starting to believe they are my real children
Remember the beginning of this bullshit when we played Jackbox games on Zoom and sang out windows and stuff? And now we’re all just like eh it’s a pandemic what are you gonna do.— Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) October 18, 2020
I actually found myself missing the early parts of quarantine the other day. I got annoyed with myself but...— brittany packnett cunningham has 3 names. (@MsPackyetti) October 1, 2020
everything was fully on pause and yes I was anxious every single day... but I wasn’t anxious *and* working nonstop *every single day* like I am (we are?) now.
i saw this yesterday and please tell me why i felt a wave of nostalgia from the beginning of the pandemic last year pic.twitter.com/5mycK6x8pT— ewan mcgregor (@DrTrapezoids) March 4, 2021
Kinda wanna rewatch Tiger King for that “early quarantine hope it’ll only be two weeks” feeling.— Brianne Taylor (@omgbrianne) March 9, 2021
In some ways, this side of the pandemic is lonelier than the early months. I’m so anxious about the hopeful future. We went into hell together but now we’ve gotta find our various exits alone.— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) March 11, 2021
Going through pics from this time last year and I can literally smell and feel the vibes of early quarantine... it’s crazy how much has changed— Kira Kosarin❄️ (@kirakosarin) March 12, 2021
me at the beginning of the pandemic / me now pic.twitter.com/5JtCMspcZE— Eduardo (@vertigoedu) November 7, 2020
Chocolate chip cookies were once a soothing snack at the beginning of quarantine. They have now progressed to dinner.— Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) July 7, 2020
I made a banana bread as a cute throwback to the early days of lockdown. I wasn’t sure why I’d stopped baking... I’ve eaten a lot of this banana bread. Now I know why I stopped baking 😭😭😭— kiramadeira 🤔 (@kiramadeira) July 14, 2020
it’s crazy to have nostalgia for the beginning of lockdown and playing board games on the apartment balcony but here we are— pandemic panon (@PanthersAnon) March 12, 2021
I’ve reached the point in quarantine where I’m listening to the music I listened to at the beginning of quarantine and feeling nostalgic for that era.— Sarah Thyre (@SarahThyre) December 3, 2020
Just found an old mask and thought “aw” and got nostalgic for early quarantine memories. every part of this sentence is bad— Emily Bice (@embicee) March 9, 2021
Saw someone say that the reason we are nostalgic for early quarantine was because it was when we were actually allowed to rest— Kass 🥕 (@ThunderKass) March 13, 2021
we should do like early quarantine and every night at 8pm we all clap and cheer for tr*mp losing— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) November 8, 2020