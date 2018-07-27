The heatwave might be overstaying its welcome and public transport might be a sweaty form of hell this morning, but thankfully we’ve been blessed with five more animal photos and videos that should at least bring you light relief, if not full-on joy.

1. First up, it’s Britney b*tch.

Matt Hardin caught his three-year-old Heeler whining on camera and it sounded an awful lot like ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears.



In a video on YouTube, Hardin explained that his dog Riley had been barking at a storm so he decided to film it on Snapchat. He ended up capturing the exact moment Riley entered full-on Britney mode and to date his video has had over five million views. Watch for yourself, it’s magnificent.