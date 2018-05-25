HuffPets: 5 Cute Animal Pictures To End The Week

It seems like just yesterday we were basking in the gloriousness of a bank holiday and now here we are again with another three-day bonanza.

But before you break up for a weekend of frivolity, you need to get through Friday - and what better way to start the day than with five delightful animals? (Don’t answer that, there is no better way.) Here are our favourite animals of the week:

1. The dogs attending the royal wedding.

On the day of the royal wedding, hundreds of thousands of people turned up in Windsor to celebrate. But the main event (other than the way our Harry looked at Meghan) had to be the #royalweddingdogs. The fella pictured below heard some bagpipes playing and instantly did the most adorable head tilt. Click the arrow on the right-hand side of the picture to see more great doggos from the day.