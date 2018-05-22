Dog 'Adopts' Nine Abandoned Baby Ducklings And It's Beyond Adorable

When nine adorable ducklings were left without a mother, a kind-hearted dog stepped up to take on the responsibility.

Fred, a 10-year-old labrador, started to care for the ducklings after staff at Mountfitchet Castle in Essex noticed them wandering around the grounds alone last Thursday.

Fred belongs to one of the owners of the tourist spot, Jeremy Goldsmith, and has been taking his new parenting role very seriously.

“We brought the ducklings into the house as they are too young to fend for themselves, and Fred just took them under his paw - rather than his wing,” Jeremy told BBC Essex. “He’s got a lovely nature and has grown up around rescued animals.”