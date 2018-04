When Luci Gosling (@lucigosling) shared a photo of a friend’s cat standing upright on two legs, the internet watched in both admiration and disbelief...

This is my friend's daughter's cat. His name is Frank. And basically I think he should be trending. #humancat pic.twitter.com/o7eDPRe8Ij

And it seems the black and white moggy, called Frank, isn’t the only one who thinks he’s human.

After Luci’s tweet went viral, with 93,000 favourites, other cat owners took to Twitter to share pictures of their moggies standing to attention.

Here are some of our favourites.