December is in full swing and as we approach Christmas, members of the animal kingdom are getting in the festive spirit... sort of.

From destroying our Christmas trees to enjoying the colder weather, here are five of the cutest and funniest animals we’ve spotted this week:

1. These Ducks Taking Their First Walk In Snow

Heading out in the snow always seems like a great idea – until you actually do it and realise it’s just plain cold. These ducks in Phoenix, Arizona, found out the hard way.