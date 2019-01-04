It’s been a short week for those who started back at work on 2 January, but if you’re anything like us, you’re probably still knackered regardless.

To help ease you into the last day of work before the weekend, here are five ridiculously cute animal pictures and videos – plus some bonus ones – guaranteed to give you a boost. Now roll on 5pm.

1. This Dog And Cat Who Are Seriously Loved Up

In what is quite possibly the best video on the internet right now, Jordan’s dog appears to pet her cat, and then her cat responds with a hug. Either that or it’s whispering in the dog’s ear “I’m gonna get you,” which is also likely.