It’s been a short week for those who started back at work on 2 January, but if you’re anything like us, you’re probably still knackered regardless.
To help ease you into the last day of work before the weekend, here are five ridiculously cute animal pictures and videos – plus some bonus ones – guaranteed to give you a boost. Now roll on 5pm.
1. This Dog And Cat Who Are Seriously Loved Up
In what is quite possibly the best video on the internet right now, Jordan’s dog appears to pet her cat, and then her cat responds with a hug. Either that or it’s whispering in the dog’s ear “I’m gonna get you,” which is also likely.
2. The Dog Who Just Wants To Be Human
This dog wants a seat at the table – and she’ll howl continuously until she gets what she wants.
Obviously while looking at this photo we got lost in a thread of dogs sitting at dinner tables. Oops...
3. The Dog Who Received Tennis Balls For Christmas
She ends up completely overwhelmed and has absolutely no idea how to respond. It’s pretty cute.
4. The Beekeeping Dogs Saving The Bee Population
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: we don’t deserve dogs.
5. The Dog Who Loves Her Pokémon Teddy
They cuddle, frequently. CUTE.