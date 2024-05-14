5 Symptoms To Check Your Child For As Whooping Cough Cases Skyrocket

Svetlana Repnitskaya via Getty Images fever in a newborn baby, colds

With a rise in cases of whooping cough across the country, experts are increasingly worried about those who are most at risk: young children and pregnant people.

In fact, Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, head of the UK’s vaccine committee has warned that more babies will be at risk of death if the disease continues to spread.

Advertisement

Professor Pollard says the best way to prevent an increase in cases is to ensure higher vaccination rates in pregnant women.

If you are worries your child has whooping cough, here are the symptoms to look out for.

What is whooping cough?

Whooping cough, also known as Pertussis is a bacterial infection of the lungs and breathing tubes, according to the NHS.

The infection is spread through airborne particles usually via coughing and sneezing.

As it can cause serious problems it is recommended to get vaccinated to protect against it.

How to check if your child has whooping cough

If you suspect your child has whooping cough, there are some signs you can look out for.

1. Initially symptoms can be similar to a cold with high temperatures, runny nose and a sore throat.

2. However, after a week you might be able to spot other symptoms — you can get coughing bouts that last for a few minutes and may be worse at night.

3. Alongside this you may make a “whoop” sound which is due to a gasp for breath between coughs.

4. Breathing might also get difficult after a coughing fit and infants may turn blue or grey so make sure to keep an eye out.

Advertisement

5. The NHS also recommends to look out for mucus as the infection may bring up a thick mucus, which can make you vomit.

If your child is under six months and is getting worse, make sure to contact a medical advisor.