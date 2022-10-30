5 Things Liz Truss Requested When Travelling Abroad Including 'Double Espressos'

Andrew Parsons/Crown CopyrightNo10 Downing Street via PA Media

Liz Truss reportedly requested a bottle of sauvignon blanc and “absolutely no mayonnaise on anything” when travelling abroad as foreign secretary.

The former prime minister served as foreign secretary as well as trade secretary before briefly occupying No.10, meaning she frequently was required to visit foreign capitals.

Truss’ list of demands is revealed in a new biography of the ex-PM: ‘Out of the Blue: The inside story of the unexpected rise and rapid fall of Liz Truss’.

An extract from the book, written by The Sun’s Harry Cole and The Spectator’s James Heale, was published in The Sunday Times.

British embassy staff were said to be given the following instructions before Truss landed:

Double espressos served in a flat-white-sized takeaway cup.

No big-brand coffee, independent producers only, except Pret if in the UK.

No pre-made or plastic-packed sandwiches — nothing to be served that has not been freshly prepared.

Bagels or sushi for lunch — absolutely no mayonnaise on anything, ever.

A bottle of sauvignon blanc provided in the fridge of any overnight accommodation.

Truss is not the only senior minister to have a taste for Pret. In 2018 it was revealed Dominic Raab, then housing minister, had the same lunch from the sandwich shop every day.

