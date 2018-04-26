'The Dom Raab Special' Is Actually Pret's Bestselling Sandwich, Chain Reveals

A politician’s sandwich choice has inadvertently enthralled Westminster.

Housing minister Dominic Raab has been rocked by claims that the MP always buys the same baguette, a “superfruit” pot and a vitamin volcano smoothie.

It has been dubbed “The Dom Raab Special”.

An undercover Daily Mirror reporter got the scoop from a woman who works for Raab, who also reportedly sells sex on the side and suggested having sex in Raab’s office.

But it was existential angst of buying the same meal every day that captivated Fleet Street.