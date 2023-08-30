5 Ways To Make Flying As A Plus-Sized Person Easier

Jasmin Merdan via Getty Images

Flying in general, if you’re a nervous traveller, can seem like the end of the world. From stress packing, airport disruptions, or constantly checking your booking reference to make sure you’re headed to the right terminal, there are a million-and-one things that could go wrong.

Now take all of that overbearing worry and add your body size to the equation.

Airlines might not want to hear it, but people come in various shapes and sizes, and whether you’re big or small, you’re entitled to the same amount of comfort and ease as anyone else.

Advertisement

In 2019, 64% of adults in England were classified as overweight or obese, so I bet you’re sitting there scratching your head wondering why these multi-million-earning airlines aren’t doing what could be done to be more accommodating for those who need it, especially if there are people who are happier being at a bigger size and don’t feel like they need to lose weight to travel.

If you’re jetting off on holiday shortly, here are a few helpful tips we’ve found that might make your travel day a whole lot easier:

Request a second seat

Plus-size travel content creator @kirstyleannetravels shares that she gets an extra seat almost every time using this simple trick – asking! Advocating for yourself might seem hard, but there’s no shame in asking, even when airlines make it so difficult to book extra seats.

Use a seat belt extender

Budget airlines tend to have shorter seat belt lengths compared to standard flight options, so if you can request one at boarding, go for it! Otherwise, Amazon has several options, if you’d rather bring your own.

Advertisement

Board as early as possible

As a plus-sized person, one thing I hate most about flying is being one of the last people to board. Tight aisles mean potentially bumping into people while walking down to your seat, so I always try to board before anyone else to avoid any tension.

Choose an airline with bigger seats

@jayesjourney mentions that TUI plane seats tend to be bigger than some budget airlines, so if you’re looking for some extra comfort at a fraction price, it might be worth checking them out.

Wear something comfortable

Whether you’re flying short or long-haul, there’s nothing worse than feeling uncomfortable (and dare I say it – trapped) on a flight in an outfit you wish you didn’t wear. Plus-size traveller @stephaniemahyy tells her viewers that flight attendants want you to feel happy and safe – she also mentions wearing baggy clothes that won’t cling to your insecurity areas.

OK, so... how can I get out of my head?

Flying isn’t always easy, and having to deal with being plus-size in a not-so-accommodating world isn’t either.

The reality is, flying while fat does mean that you’ll never know if your fellow passenger will be rude or hostile towards sitting next to a bigger person on the plane. It also means that you’re going to have to possibly request an extra seat, board earlier, and even maybe step out of your comfort zone and ask for a seatbelt extender.

Advertisement

That being said, it doesn’t mean you’re any less entitled to book that flight to Mallorca you’ve been thinking about, and it shouldn’t stop you in the future.

