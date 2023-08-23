The Solution To Sore Feet On Holiday Is Already In Your Suitcase

For many of us, one of the joys of being on holiday is long, leisurely strolls – see the sights, do some tourist bits, pop into a gift shop or two. However, by day two or three, for a lot of us, our shoes start to rub against our feet. Our feet feel sore and it’s usually only halfway through the trip! One travel expert, however, has revealed her top tip for easing that tenderness, and her solution is likely right in your suitcase.

Samantha Brown, a travel expert and host of travel show Places To Go said in a recent TikTok that she learned this nifty trick during her days waitressing in New York. She said that no matter how good your shoes are, your feet will eventually get tired and sweaty and to combat this, she relies on flip-flops!

Brown said this works because it allows your feet to stretch out, get a little fresh air, and maybe even a little sun. Additionally, she said that sprinkling a little talcum powder on to the shoes absorbs moisture and the smell, making your feet all the more comfortable.

The final step that’s stayed with her during 25 years of travelling is, fresh socks! Add a touch more powder, put the fresh socks on when you’re ready to wear shoes again and you’ll feel brand new.

One commenter added that a ‘GOOD’ pair of cotton socks can make all the difference while another commenter, a nurse, said that when she’s going in for her second half of her shift, she always changes shoes adding that it makes a difference for her.

Finally, for an extra dash of freshness, somebody suggested bringing a travel size bag of baby wipes and if you’re carrying a lunchbox, a small ice pack for your feet can be helpful, too.