5-Year-Old Girl Sends Story Written On Sticky Labels To A Book Publisher

While it’s not unusual for kids to write their own short stories, there is something rather special about a young child who submits their masterpiece to a book publisher in hope of becoming a fully-fledged author.

That’s exactly what five-year-old Lucy did with her book, written on sticky notes, about Ruby the rabbit who goes on an adventure to save his friend, the dog.

Catherine Milne, head of fiction at Harper Collins, received the tiny, yellow manuscript on Monday, complete with a handwritten letter signed by the young author.