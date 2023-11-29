50 Unusual Baby Names Parents Chose 100 Years Ago

The Social Security Administration has been tracking American parents’ baby name choices for more than a century. In fact, the agency’s published naming data goes back to 1880.
Although it’s always interesting to look at the top names in history, there are also some intriguing choices lower down on the popularity list. Knowing the SSA tracks all the names given to five or more infants born each year, we took a look at the less common choices 100 years ago.
From dictionary words to terms of endearment, here are 50 unusual baby names that parents chose in 1923. The list reflects names given to fewer than 10 babies born 100 years ago.
Girls
- Clemma
- Peaches
- Evergreen
- Splendora
- Oval
- Curly
- Haroldine
- Canary
- Valjean
- Doll
- Hixie
- Glenola
- Pebble
- Virgin
- Leafy
- Maclovia
- Corona
- Novice
- Brunette
- Argentina
- Coma
- Berdean
- Toy
- Anise
- Nanny
Boys
- Jolly
- Lieutenant
- Everest
- Choice
- Brutus
- Craven
- Bilbo
- Grove
- Lazarus
- Rome
- Garden
- Maywood
- York
- Jock
- Stillman
- Omega
- Benford
- Lenzy
- Knowlton
- Chesterfield
- Wise
- Press
- Smiley
- Polo
- Clover