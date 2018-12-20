Surge In Homelessness Deaths As 597 People Died On The Streets Last Year, Official Figures Show

An estimated 597 homeless people died in 2017 - a massive 24% increase over the last five years - the Office for National Statistics has said.

Men made up 84% of the deaths and over half were due to drug poisoning, liver disease or suicide. Drug poisoning alone made up 32% of the total.·

London and the North West of England had the highest mortality of homeless people, both in numbers and per-million population of the region.

Ben Humberstone, deputy director for health analysis and life events at the Office for National Statistics, said: “Every year hundreds of people die while homeless.

“These are some of the most vulnerable members of our society so it was vital that we produced estimates of sufficient quality to properly shine a light on this critical issue. Today we have been able to do just that. We estimate that in 2017 there were 597 deaths of homeless people in England and Wales, a rise of 24 per cent since 2013.

“Our findings show a pattern of deaths among homeless people which is strikingly different from the general population. For example, homeless people tend to die younger and from different causes. The average age of death last year was 44, with 84 per cent of all deaths being men. More than half were related to drug poisoning, suicide, or alcohol, causes that made up only 3 per cent of overall deaths last year.”