6 Spring Cleaning Tips To Keep Your Mattress From Becoming A Hotbed For Bacteria

The days are getting warmer and the nights are getting lighter, which means it’s time to do a deep spring clean. Donate that old coat you don’t wear to charity, throw away those old magazines, and give your mattress a nice deep clean.

I know it seems like an overwhelming task, but when was the last time you cleaned your mattress? Giving your mattress a clean can not only get rid of any harbouring bacteria, but could also increase its lifespan.

So, block out some time this weekend to give your mattress some TLC, as the mattress experts at And So To Bed have provided us with some mattress cleaning tips that will help prolong the life of your mattress.

Give your mattress a flip

Whilst giving your home a spring clean, it’s the perfect time to give your mattress a flip. Double-sided mattresses can be flipped and should come with the instruction to turn over your mattress regularly.

For the first three months of having your mattress, it is recommended that you turn it over once a week. After that, turn it over just once a month. This will ensure that the filling is evenly placed and stop dips from forming.

Single-sided mattresses (such as those with memory foam on top) can not be flipped but should still be rotated 180 degrees. Like with the double-sided mattress, for the first three months, it is recommended that you rotate your mattress from head to toe once a week. After that, rotate it just once a month.

Blot don’t scrub

Stains should be immediately tackled by blotting with a clean cloth. If your mattress is filled with natural fibres this should be a dry cloth, ‘wet cleaning’ could damage the upholstery.

Other mattresses may be able to withstand warm soapy water on a rung-out clean cloth, but always check the manufacturer’s advice before cleaning. Hacks such as bicarbonate of soda and various harsh chemicals are not recommended.

Don’t use a vacuum

It seems tempting to vacuum dust and fluff from your mattress but the powerful suction of a vacuum cleaner can cause the filling to become dislodged which can lead to bumps and dips. Instead use a soft brush to remove the debris onto the floor, which can then be vacuumed.

Regularly wash your bedding and mattress protector

Wash your bed linen every one to two weeks and your mattress protector once a month. Regularly cleaning these will stop any dirt from seeping through the mattress, keeping it cleaner for longer. In the summer, you may have to clean your linen and protector more regularly due to sweat.

Don’t make your bed every morning

The average adult loses 285ml of fluid each night, according to The Sleep Council. What this means is that when you make your bed each morning, you are trapping in all of that moisture to fester during the day, ready to be slept on again in the evening.

It is in fact recommended that after a good night’s sleep, particularly when the temperature is higher during the summer months, you pull back the bed linen to give the mattress the chance to breathe and for moisture to evaporate. This is because moisture can get trapped between the mattress and the linen causing discolouration and potentially odours. Doing this will ensure your mattress lasts longer.

Protect to prevent, rather than clean

Mattresses are not easy to clean which is why taking preventative measures through investing in a mattress protector is the best course of action to protect it. These are washable so should a spill happen the protector can be removed and easily washed in the washing machine, leaving your mattress unscathed.