Houseplants make great additions to any home. They’re bright, often colourful, and even improve air quality throughout homes. What’s not to love?

Over recent years, more people have been choosing to become plant parents as opposed to, you know, actual parents. In fact, a study in November 2022 found that 81% of plant owners said that owning plants improved their mental health and 7/10 participants considered themselves to be “plant parents”.

While plants might be easier to look after children or even pets, there are simple mistakes that could be preventing your plants from thriving and as we enter into sunnier months (prime growing time!), it’s time to right any accidental plant care wrongs you’re making.

Low Light Doesn’t Mean No Light

It’s understandable to read the “low light” instructions on new plants and take it to mean that the plant can thrive in the darker or more shaded parts of your home. Generally speaking, most plants need light to survive and low light means brighter rooms with more distance from light sources. This means placing the plants near north-facing windows or further away from light sources - no window sills!

There Is Such A Thing As Too Much Water

Often the concern is that new plant owners will neglect their plants and forget to water them but overwatering them can be just as problematic! It can cause root rot - a decay of the roots of the plant. All plants come with different watering schedules and requirements so be sure to learn as much as you can when you first get your plant but a handy rule is if the top soil is still damp, your plant doesn’t need watering! If you’re still uncertain, use a finger to check that the lower soil is moist, too.

Extend Your Spring Cleaning to Your Plants

As a dutiful plant owner, it’s vital that you keep your plants as clean and tidy as possible. We all need TLC at times and that’s true for plants, too! Make sure that you frequently dust your plants, mist the leaves and cut off any dried tips to keep them in their best shape. This doesn’t need to be done too often - every few weeks or so - but you’ll notice a huge difference in their appearance every time.

Rotate Your Plants

An issue that many plant owners run into is leaves leaning over one another trying to reach the sun. To avoid this and ensure more balanced growth, make sure you rotate your plants on a regular basis. For plants that require lots of light, this should be done once every few months and for lower-light plants, once a month is ideal.

Remember when rotating your plants that the shaded leaves may need dusting and misting!

Use Room Temperature Water

You know the initial shock when you step under a cold shower? Plants feel that too with cold water! Water that’s too cold can cause shock to plant root systems or cells. This can result in discolouration, wilting of leaves, and a decline in nutrient uptake. Instead, leave water to rest for a while before watering your plants. Please also note that watering your plants with hot water isn’t advised, either as it can cause similar issues!

Ensure Your Pots Have Drainage Holes

Of course, one of the many joys of having house plants is buying beautiful pots for them to live in. However, before you add to the cart, make sure that your chosen plant pot has drainage holes at the base. Too much water at the roots can cause root rot and prevent your plants from functioning as they should. Of course, the temptation will be to find other draining solutions such as gravel to soak up the water but this is risky and not as optimal as simple drainage holes.

Your Bathroom Can Be A Haven For Humidity-Hungry Plants