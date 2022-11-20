Life
shoppingHome and Garden

14 Fake And Dried Foliage Alternatives If You're Always Killing Your Houseplants

It's all about the pampas grass!

Shopping Writer

Faux solutions are your best bet if you're forgetful when it comes to watering your plants
Mixed Retailers
Faux solutions are your best bet if you're forgetful when it comes to watering your plants

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

An unfortunate truth about myself that I’ve slowly come to terms with is that I am really not a good plant parent. Try as I might, I constantly forget to water my pots, and always manage to let any pretty bouquets die way before their time.

If you too are neglectful when it comes to your plants, then there are actually loads of artificial and dried options you can go for instead – and they all really do look luxe!

Whether you’re after some on-trend pampas to fill your favourite sculptural vase, fancy swapping the wilting weekly flowers for a pretty and preserved bouquet, or just simply want a faux leafy plant that can pass for the real thing, I’ve got you covered with these faff-free flora and foliage solutions.

1
Dunelm
Create a tabletop arrangement out of your favourite festive stems
These velvet poinsettia spray stems look fabulous on their own, but would also work really well when arranged with some of Dunelm's other festive flora and foliage options.
£7 per stem from Dunelm
2
The Range
Fill an empty corner with this bestselling faux ficus tree
Boasting realistically patterned bark on its long, slim-lined trunk, and a large offering of rich green foliage, this faux ficus tree really looks the part. Leave it as it is on its small and sturdy base, or pop it into a pot of your choosing.
£39.99 from The Range
3
Dunelm
Buy this luxurious bouquet and enjoy a permanent floral display
If you're sick of wilting flowers, then swap out your weekly trips to the florist for this faux bouquet that'll look forever fabulous. It's got a mix of Eucalyptus, Berry Spray, Globe Thistle, and Peonies, and I can't get enough of the deep purple tones.
£80 from Dunelm
4
Etsy
Swap the jungle print wallpaper for a realistically leafy living wall
No tropical printed mural or leafy wallpaper will quite be able to live up to this faux living wall panel! Plus, it's easy to install thanks to its plastic netting on the back, and you can choose between hanging it horizontally or vertically.
£75 from Etsy
5
Wilko
Accessorise a boring or windowless bathroom with this aloe vera
The complete package, this affordable faux aloe vera plant comes in this stylish black ceramic pot, and has been decorated with an array of small stones. It's the perfect addition to any bathroom.
£12 from Wilko
6
Amazon
Or let these three hanging vines trail down from the top of the cabinets
But if your bathroom has high cabinets or shelves, then consider draping one or all of these faux trailing vines down the side of the mirror. Equally, they'd look just as good hung on a wall.
£19.99 from Amazon
7
John Lewis & Partners
Fill a small jug with this delicate bunch of beautiful faux roses
Boasting 14 stems of faux roses and hydrangeas, this is the kind of centrepiece that you'll never get bored of seeing in the middle of your dining table. And each stem can be easily cut or bent to suit your jug.
£20 from John Lewis & Partners
8
Etsy
Go super simplistic with some understated eucalyptus stems
There's something super festive about eucalyptus stems — but I often find artificial ones can look really rubbery. Delicate and realistic, these ones are the best I've found, and look great on their own or paired with other flowers.
£8.99 per stem from Etsy
9
John Lewis & Partners
Make a leafy statement with this lifelike Swiss cheese plant
This faux plant comes in a gorgeous ceramic blue pot, and looks great placed both on the floor or on a shelf. And reviewers seem really impressed with how easy it is to mold and bend the leaves, so that they sit exactly how they want.
£25 from John Lewis & Partners
10
Argos
Enjoy this striking synthetic snake plant and its modern mustard pot
For the mid-century home, you can't beat a retro snake plant. Plus, even when looking at it up close, the patterns on the leaves look really realistic.
£20 from Argos
11
Etsy
Use chic and fluffy pampas grass for a more muted vibe
For a sophisticated yet subtle display, you can't beat a few stems of trusty pampas grass. These gorgeous stems are 60cm tall, resistant to shedding, and look gorgeous in a narrow neck vase.
£3.99 per stem from Etsy
12
Not On The High Street
Or keep it a little more colourful with this pretty pastel dried bouquet
This gorgeous mix of pretty pastel blooms will brighten up any abode. Have them posted in letterbox packaging, or pay just an extra £4 for the bouquet to arrive expertly arranged and hand-tied.
£32 from Not On The High Street
13
Oliver Bonas
Adorn empty shelves with small synthetic succulents in funky pots
For a small splash of greenery, this sweet synthetic succulent is just what you need. And it'll look even better when placed in this perfectly sized ceramic pot, with gorgeous gold-toned foil detailing.
£5 from Oliver Bonas
14
Amazon
Combine great lighting with leafy vibes with these artificial vine fairy lights
This simple ivy garland has been entwined with a copper wire containing micro LEDs, and looks super delicate and elegant. You can bend the wire in any shape you want, and only need two AA batteries to get the lights going.
£8.99 from Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction