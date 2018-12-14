Between soul-crushing debt, rising property prices, and constant scapegoating for the world’s current problems, millennials really just want to have fun. And what sort of fun is better than the organised kind? With an attentive eye to what we truly love, and a healthy dose of self-deprecation, here are seven hand-picked games we think capture the zeitgeist. Job’s A Good’un

Amazon

Funemployed, Amazon, £18.95 Yeah, we’re not pulling any punches with this listicle. Funemployed is the tumultuous card game where you get faced with wild and unrealistic jobs – just in case you hadn’t had your fill of that in the real world. Buy it here. Meme Love

Amazon What Do You Meme?

What Do You Meme?, Amazon, £27.99 A game for anyone who has closely followed meme culture – so basically all of us. It’s a bit like Cards Against Humanity, but you’ve got to put together a good meme. It’s also got an expansion called the “Basic Bitch Pack”, which sounds... interesting. Buy it here. Avocado Smash

Oliver Bonas

Avocado Smash, Oliver Bonas, £12 Because millennials like to put avocados on everything, don’t they? Like snap, but avocado-themed and it comes in the shape of a massive plastic replica of the fruit. Buy it here. The Game Of Life

Amazon

The Game Of Life: Quarter Life Crisis Edition, Amazon, £21.55 Move around the board to gain and lose money – basically like trying to escape from your student and general life debt. You’ll also find yourself in relatable situations like dropping your phone in the toilet, or calling in sick to work so you can binge-watch a series. Buy it here. Weird And Wonderful

Amazon Weird Things Humans Search For

Weird Things Humans Search For, Amazon, £20 The name says it all – this game is entirely based on Google auto suggestions, from ‘Is the Queen a reptilian?’ to ‘Can a fart kill you?’ It’s good to know what people are wondering about out there. Buy it here. Give Us A Clue

Argos

Cluedo Game Of Thrones, Argos, £29.99 Whodunnit? Was it Jaime Lannister in the prison cells with the catspaw assassin dagger? Or Grey Worm in the dragon catacombs with the Arakh? This game makes a murder mystery of your favourite on-screen characters. Buy it here. Get Off Your Phone

Debenhams Game Of Phones