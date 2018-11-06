Calling all Christmas jumper enthusiasts (you know who you are) – the festive season is fast approaching and there’s nothing quite like a funky knit or jazzy jumper to get you excited for the merriness to come. From the refined(ish) to the downright loud, we’re rounding up men’s Christmas jumpers on the high street to get you in the mood.

Everyone knows the best way to our hearts is through our stomachs! Show your love for the most delicious meal of the year with this jumper. Tu by Sainsbury’s, £14

Topman

For the less traditional man - who needs the classic reindeer when you can have skiing dinosaurs in Santa onsies? Topman, £32

Burton

This jumper has you covered if you’re looking for something traditional that you can wear all winter. Stylish but still with that Christmassy vibe - this one’s a classic. Burton, £22.50

River Island

Subtle, stylish but still festive, this number is perfect for the more understated gent.

River Island, £30

Marks & Spencer

The infamous Brussels Sprouts take centre stage in this party-tastic number. Not only is it full of joy, but also lights up. Peak novelty. Marks & Spencer, £29.50

If you’re looking for loud and proud, we’ve got you with this one. Every Christmas symbol you can think of and...aliens? We’re into it.



﻿H&M, £17.99

Asda

As if you needed any more reason to love Dachshunds, this jumper has just given you a new one. Not to mention it’s an absolute bargain, and the Dachshunds are dressed to impress. George by Asda, £12.50

Primark

Christmas morning never looked more exciting. Now you and a mate can be Ron and Harry in their unfortunate knitted sweaters! We’ve never been more keen.



Primark, £14 each, in stores