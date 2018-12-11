8-Year-Old's Adorable Apology Letter To The Police After Running Away From Home

Police have shared an adorable letter written by a young girl who ran away from home, in which she apologises for going missing and worrying her mum and dad.

The eight-year-old girl penned the touching note expressing her remorse and sent it to Cheshire Police earlier this week.

In the handwritten letter she says sorry for wasting officers’ time and scaring her sister before adding: “I feel really bad about it”.

She goes on to thank the force for “keeping everyone safe” and says “I promise I won’t do anything like this again.”

