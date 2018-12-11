8-Year-Old's Adorable Apology Letter To The Police After Running Away From Home

Police have shared an adorable letter written by a young girl who ran away from home, in which she apologises for going missing and worrying her mum and dad.
The eight-year-old girl penned the touching note expressing her remorse and sent it to Cheshire Police earlier this week.
In the handwritten letter she says sorry for wasting officers’ time and scaring her sister before adding: “I feel really bad about it”.
She goes on to thank the force for “keeping everyone safe” and says “I promise I won’t do anything like this again.”
The force tweeted from their @cheshirepolice account: “We’ve just received this lovely letter from a young lady aged eight,” they wrote.
“Forgiveness on our part is not required here, but if you’re reading this we offer it nonetheless and thank you for your kind words which mean so much to us.
“Have a safe and happy end to the year.”
Dozens of Twitter users replied to the post praising the girl and her parents for the emotional letter.
One wrote: “Thanks should go to the parents/guardians who are trying to instil the girl about responsibility for actions.” And another added: “Gosh, I must have some dust in my eyes, this is lovely.”
The eight-year-old’s note in full:
I am very sorry that my mum called you when I ran away.
I will never do it again and I know my mum and dad were very worried when I did it.
Although I didn’t go far I know my sister got very scared.
I promise that I will never do anything like this again and I’m sorry that I wasted your time.
I feel really bad for doing it.
PS. Thank you for keeping everyone safe.