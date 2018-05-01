9 Out Of 10 People In The World Are Breathing Polluted Air

A staggering 9 out of 10 people around the world are still breathing polluted air, according to new statistics from the World Health Organisation. The updated estimates suggest that around 7 million people every year are dying because of exposure to fine particles caused by burning non-clean fuels for cooking, public transport, industry and motor vehicles. These fine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and cardiovascular system and as a result can cause many diseases including stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and respiratory infections including pneumonia.

Cathal McNaughton / Reuters A child wears a face mask for protection from air pollution in Delhi, India November 14, 2017.

“Air pollution threatens us all, but the poorest and most marginalized people bear the brunt of the burden,” says Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO. “It is unacceptable that over 3 billion people – most of them women and children – are still breathing deadly smoke every day from using polluting stoves and fuels in their homes. If we don’t take urgent action on air pollution, we will never come close to achieving sustainable development.” While much of the discussion around air pollution has been focused on developed nations and cities, more than 90% of air pollution-related deaths occur in low-and middle-income countries, mainly in Asia and Africa. This is exacerbated by the fact that around 3 billion people (more than 40% of the world’s population) doesn’t have access to clean cooking fuels, the main cause of indoor air pollution around the world. While access to cleaner cooking technologies is improving, the WHO reports that this access is not keeping pace with population growth, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. The WHO findings do show that there is change, albeit slow change. More than 4300 cities spanning 108 countries are now included in WHO’s ambient air quality database. Through this transparency and growing political interest in the subject there are some clear examples where countries and cities are trying to make a difference.

Edgard Garrido / Reuters Buildings stand shrouded in smog in Mexico City, March 16, 2016.

The WHO points out that India’s Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Scheme has given some 37 million women living below the poverty line free access to LPG connections so they can convert to clean household energy use. Elsewhere countries around the world are starting to make firm commitments on the banning of heavily polluting vehicles in urban centres. Mexico City will ban soot-emitting busses and has also set a ban on all private diesel vehicles by 2025. Here in the UK, it’s believed that around 40,000 deaths every year can be made attributable to exposure to outdoor air pollution. Many of the UK’s cities also have air quality levels that far exceed the safe guidelines set out by the World Health Organisation. London broke its annual air quality guidelines in a single month this year, beating 2017 when the city broke its limits within just five days.