A Brutal Cold Is Sweeping The UK — These Are The Symptoms

If you’ve found yourself with a bad cough, a blocked nose and a negative Covid test, you might be experiencing the cold that’s sweeping through the UK right now.

Yes, while a lot of us are enjoying romanticising autumn, tucking into pumpkin spiced lattes and breaking out our favourite soup recipes, it’s hard to ignore that the chilly months ahead also tend to bring with them a little bit of sickness.

Even now, in the early days of autumn, people have taken to Reddit to speak about their symptoms, with one person saying: “I’ve had a blocked nose for days now and it’s the absolute worst. I can’t smell, I can’t taste, and every time I go to fall asleep I close my mouth without realising and almost die.”

However, while these symptoms can feel brutal, they are actually very likely due the common cold. Yes, the very same cold we laugh at and shrug off can actually leave people feeling very unwell.

NHS advice for people experiencing harsh cold symptoms



The NHS advised on their website that the common cold should shift between one to two weeks, and the symptoms you can expect include:

a blocked or runny nose

sneezing

a sore throat

a hoarse voice

a cough

feeling tired and unwell

You may also have:

a high temperature

aching muscles

a loss of taste and smell

a feeling of pressure in your ears and face

The NHS also urges: “Symptoms of a cold can last longer in young children. They may also be irritable, have difficulty feeding and sleeping, breathe through their mouth, and get sick after coughing.”

The healths service recommends visiting a pharmacy to get the best over the counter treatments for your symptoms, and any advice that may help you weather the worst of it.