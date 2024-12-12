'A Historic Wrong': Veterans Kicked Out Of Army For Being Gay To Receive Up To £70,000 Each

Military personnel take part in the Gay Pride parade on July 5, 2008 in London, England. Peter Macdiarmid via Getty Images

Veterans who were forced out of the armed forces for being gay are to receive up to £70,000 each in compensation, the government has announced.

Defence secretary John Healey said their treatment “was a moral stain on our nation”.

A total of £75 million is being set aside to fund the compensation scheme following a review into how LGBT veterans were treated in the past.

Advertisement

Those who were dismissed or discharged because of their sexual orientation or gender identify will receive £50,000.

Additional payments of up to £20,000 will be available for veterans “negatively affected” by the ban on LGBT personnel between 1967 to 2000, the Ministry of Defence said.

Applications for the compensation scheme will open on Friday. According to the National Audit Office, up to 4,000 veterans are expected to be eligible to receive.

Advertisement

MoD sources said the amount was “significantly above the level recommended” by Lord Etherton’s review into the treatment of LGBT veterans.

Healey said: “The historic treatment of LGBT veterans was a moral stain on our nation.

“Our government is determined to right the wrongs of the past and recognise the hurt that too many endured.

“We have listened to veterans and will continue to deliver against the recommendations set out in the Etherton review and support our veterans as we work to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve, and have served.

Advertisement

“This work was rightly started by the previous government, and will be taken forward and delivered by this Government.”

On Sky News this morning, planning minister Matthew Pennycook said: “This is a historic wrong that needs righting.

“The compensation was originally at £50,000. We’ve reviewed that and we think it should increase. We think that’s the right thing to do to right this historic wrong.”

Advertisement