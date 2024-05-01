A Lot Of People Have Thoughts About This Particular Trump Photo

Things seemed to get fishy outside the New York courtroom where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is taking place.
As the former president was heading back into court from a break on Tuesday, he was photographed apparently inflating his cheeks like a puffer fish.
What exactly was happening in this moment? Folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, had their own theories, observations and commentary.
Even Trump’s former attorney Jenna Ellis had thoughts.
“This is a real photo and yet I can’t believe it’s a real photo,” she posted.