A Lot Of People Have Thoughts About This Particular Trump Photo

Things seemed to get fishy outside the New York courtroom where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is taking place.

As the former president was heading back into court from a break on Tuesday, he was photographed apparently inflating his cheeks like a puffer fish.

Former President Donald Trump walks back to the courtroom Tuesday after a break in his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs. EDUARDO MUNOZ via Getty Images

What exactly was happening in this moment? Folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, had their own theories, observations and commentary.

This is the look of a man contemplating his pending doom. pic.twitter.com/wqdOXqoSUe — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) April 30, 2024

Trump, looking like a bloated puffer fish outside the courtroom today. pic.twitter.com/cLbdoBinT3 — 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕒𝕓𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖 ℍ𝕚𝕘𝕘𝕚𝕟𝕤 (@Abba_Annabelle) April 30, 2024

He’s getting ready for his portrayal of Dizzy Gillepse. https://t.co/WyfuVQAbvt — Ron in Florida (@Supercereal1776) April 30, 2024

This is the look of a man who’s been holding in his farts for a few hours, while literally gagging on his wannabe outbursts. https://t.co/KesnQNtTcA — A Jen, Duh (@hipchkk) April 30, 2024

A girl can dream https://t.co/45zPSVz5HX — Tame Two Tone (@tameHntr) April 30, 2024

I would not stand too close. He looks like he may pop. I would not want to get any Trump all over me — Dennis Michael Music (@DennisMich70713) April 30, 2024

Even Trump’s former attorney Jenna Ellis had thoughts.

“This is a real photo and yet I can’t believe it’s a real photo,” she posted.