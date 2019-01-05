A Man Called 999 To Request A DNA Test After His Partner Cheated On Him

petekarici via Getty Images A man requested an ambulance to conduct a DNA test after his partner cheated on him.

The man spoke with an operator from North West Ambulance Service, which covers Cumbria, Lancashire, Cheshire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester.

In a recording of the conversation, below, the operator asks the man “is the patient breathing” to which he replies: “OK, please I’m just ringing because my partner has cheated on me.”