Surrey Train Stabbing: Suspect Arrested By Police

The suspect being sought over the stabbing of a man on a train in Surrey has been arrested along with another person, British Transport Police said. Officers attended an address in the Farnham area at around 6am on Saturday where the man, whose age is yet to be confirmed, was detained on suspicion of murder. A 27-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said.

BBC News Forensic officers combed the train involved for clues on Friday night.

It was confirmed on Friday evening that the 51-year-old victim of the incident had been travelling onboard the South Western Trains service with his 14-year-old son. Police said on Saturday that investigators were now confident the incident “was not a random assault”. They added that the victim and the suspect had been involved in an altercation lasting just three minutes after boarding the train, before the victim suffered multiple stab wounds in an episode of “extraordinary violence”.

SWNS Detectives are continuing to investigate the killing of a 51-year-old onboard a train in Surrey on Friday.