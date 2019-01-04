Google Street View The suspect involved in Friday's incident departed the train at Clandon station in Surrey, police said.

A passenger was stabbed to death during a “shocking and violent attack” on a packed train in Surrey, police said.

Officers were called to the South Western Railway service from Guildford to London Waterloo just after 1pm on Friday.

The incident was described as “incredibly frightening” for those onboard, with the victim declared dead after desperate attempts by police and paramedics to save his life.

The suspect departed the train at Clandon station, detectives added, as a murder investigation is launched.

Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson, from British Transport Police (BTP), said: “This was a shocking and violent attack which took place on-board a train in broad daylight.

“Officers from BTP are with the family and have deployed a specially trained family liaison officer to support them through this difficult time.