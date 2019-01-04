A passenger was stabbed to death during a “shocking and violent attack” on a packed train in Surrey, police said.
Officers were called to the South Western Railway service from Guildford to London Waterloo just after 1pm on Friday.
The incident was described as “incredibly frightening” for those onboard, with the victim declared dead after desperate attempts by police and paramedics to save his life.
The suspect departed the train at Clandon station, detectives added, as a murder investigation is launched.
Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson, from British Transport Police (BTP), said: “This was a shocking and violent attack which took place on-board a train in broad daylight.
“Officers from BTP are with the family and have deployed a specially trained family liaison officer to support them through this difficult time.
“We know that this was an incredibly frightening incident for passengers travelling on the train.
“We believe that the suspect and victim boarded the train at London Road at 1.01pm and we would encourage who was on this train to come forward regardless of whether or not they think they can help our investigation.
“We believe the suspect departed the train at Clandon station.
“Passengers and members of the public can expect to see an increased presence by BTP and Surrey Police officers at Horsley and Clandon as our enquiries continue.
“We would advise anyone in the local area who sees anyone they think maybe the suspect to contact 999 immediately.”
South Western Railway said on Twitter there was disruption throughout the Guildford area into London Waterloo.
The company said that services “may be cancelled, delayed or revised” with disruption predicted to last until 9pm.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any information has been asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 – quoting reference 210 of 04/01/19. Alternatively, they can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.