A Quarter Of Kids Under Two Have Their Own Tablet

One in four children under the age of two have their own tablet, research by the UK Council for Child Internet Safety suggests.

Children in the UK are more likely to own a tablet than those in any other EU country and more than a third of three- to five-year-olds also have their own tablet, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Responding to the figures, Kate Edwards, education manager at internet safety company Childnet told HuffPost UK that while screen time could be useful and educational, it is important that parents introduce balance at an early age.

“From spending time in schools and speaking to people [about screen time] I am not exactly surprised,” she said. “But it’s important to remember that not all screen time is created equal.”