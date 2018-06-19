With news that children could face a night-time social media curfew, under plans being considered by the information commissioner, we asked parents whether they already impose a similar curfew by taking their kids’ phones away at night.

Commissioner Elizabeth Denham, who advises the government on internet safety, plans to ask mums and dads what measures they would want included in a legally-enforced code for social media companies. Options include issuing fines if companies send notifications during school hours or when children should be asleep.

But many parents are already preventing alerts from disturbing their kids at night, by banning phones from the bedroom after a set time.

“I’ve always taken the boys’ phones, tablets and all forms of technology off them at night,” says mum Tracey-Jane Hughes, 47, from Chorley. She has two sons Ben, 16, and Jack, 14. “They put them downstairs at least 30 minutes before their lights out time.”

Hughes says she removes the temptation of communicating at night, to help her sons’ brains switch off. “They have sneaked things into their rooms and suffered from lack of sleep,” she says. “We’ve shown them research about good sleep, and whilst they don’t always agree, they’ve stopped fighting us over it. They still grumble, but I think they both know that it’s good for them.”