A Revolutionary New Digital PrEP Service Is Being Piloted In England Now

Pre-exposure prophylaxis for HIV prevention, commonly known as PrEP, is a form of medication used to prevent HIV infection and, when used correctly, is almost 100% effective.

HIV PrEP is a key part of NHS England’s HIV prevention strategy and is available by prescription from a health professional at NHS sexual health clinics.

However, research from The Love Tank CIC has found that gay and bisexual men face significant barriers to accessing PReP due to stigma, difficulty accessing appointments and hard to navigate systems.

Additionally, previous research has found that more than half of those who indicated being on a PrEP waiting list had waited more than 12 weeks.

Now, in a collaboration between East Sussex County Council, remote diagnostic provider Preventx, The Love Tank CIC, and LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor, England’s first digital PrEP service has launched.

How East Sussex residents can order PReP online

As more than half of HIV PrEP users reported that they would prefer to have their medication posted to them than collect in-person, this service is hoped to improve the uptake of PrEP prescriptions and the process is very simple.

Those wishing to access the new service will complete an online triage accessed at sh.uk. This is followed by a preliminary telephone call with a clinician. If suitable they will be sent an at-home sampling kit, allowing them to undertake necessary tests for HIV, hepatitis B and C. If the HIV test comes back negative, the user will then be sent a renal function test along with a one-month prescription of HIV PrEP.

If this renal test is within a normal range, they will be offered up to a six-month prescription for HIV PrEP. Users will then be able to order repeat prescriptions online, which will be posted to them.

Antonio Colliani, 41, has been a regular HIV PrEP user for 10 years. He said: “I’ve been a regular HIV PrEP user for 10 years, alternating between every-day and event-based use. An online service would be invaluable, as it would reduce the time I spend going to the local sexual health clinic, and therefore improve waiting times of patients who actually need assistance.

“At a time when the NHS is stretched so thin, and we’re even able to take our own samples for regular sexual health screenings at home, it seems like a no-brainer.”

East Sussex residents can find out more about the online service by visiting the East Sussex Sexual Health website.