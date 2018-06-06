The first trailer for ‘A Star Is Born’, Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, has been released.

The movie - which stars Lady Gaga in her first feature role - has been a long time in the making, with filming wrapping last summer.

‘A Star Is Born’ will debut this October and it sees Bradley play seasoned musician, Jackson Maine, while Gaga stars as struggling musician, Ally.

Both Bradley and Gaga perform original songs in the movie and the trailer - which you can watch above - reveals some of the tracks.