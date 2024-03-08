A Tory Minister Was Caught Trying To Exaggerate The Number Of Labour MPs Quitting Parliament

Gareth Davies was caught out by Anna Jone. Sky News

A Tory minister has been caught on live TV trying to exaggerate the number of Labour MPs who are quitting parliament.

Gareth Davies, the exchequer secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News that “nearly 50” opposition members had announced that they are standing down at the election.

But in a major embarrassment for the Treasury minister - who is supposed to be good with numbers - presenter Anna Jones had to tell him that the true figure is only one-third of what he said.

The number of Labour MPs who have so far said they will not seek re-election is 17.

The clash came after Theresa May became the 60th Tory MP to announce that they are standing down.

Jones told the minister: “I think that makes it close to 60 Tory MPs, that’s around a sixth of the party, choosing to stand down at the next election. It sounds like there are a lot of Tory MPs that have made their minds up about the party’s prospects at the next election.”

Davies replied: “I think there’s nearly 50 Labour MPs as well, just to be completely balanced about this.

“This is what happens when you approach a new election and [it’s] completely reasonable for people to decide that it’s time to go, particularly when they’ve been in the House of Commons for a long time and each one has made their own decision for personal reasons.”

But later in the interview, Jones said: “I’m just going to pick you up on something you said earlier.

“The number of Labour MPs standing down at the next election is more like 17 rather than closer to 50.”

Davies said she should “maybe have a look” at the number, even though it was completely accurate.