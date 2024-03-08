Theresa May Has Announced That She Is Standing Down At The General Election

Theresa May speaks with fellow attendees during the International Women of Courage Award ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 4, 2024. Nathan Howard via Getty Images

Theresa May has announced that she is quitting as an MP.

The former prime minister said she had “taken the difficult decision” to stand down at the next general election.

It means she is the 60th Tory MP to announce they are leaving parliament as the party braces for defeat.

In a statement to her local paper, the Maidenhead Advertiser, May said it has been “an honour and a privilege” to serve as the town’s MP since 1997.

She was prime minister from 2016 until 2019, when she was forced to resign over her failure to get her Brexit deal through the Commons.

May, 67, said: “Being an MP is about service to one’s constituents and I have always done my best to ensure that I respond to the needs of local people and the local area.

“Since stepping down as prime minister I have enjoyed being a backbencher again and having more time to work for my constituents and champion causes close to my heart including most recently launching a Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking.

″These causes have been taking an increasing amount of my time.

“Because of this, after much careful thought and consideration, I have realised that, looking ahead, I would no longer be able to do my job as an MP in the way I believe is right and my constituents deserve.